Police investigate ‘shots fired’ in South Streator

The Livingston County Sheriff’s office reported Tuesday numerous people were taken into custody for various offenses following a reported “shots fired” incident in the 1400 Block of South Cleveland Street in South Streator.

Streator Police responded along with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This is an isolated case and there is no threat to the public,” the sheriff’s office saidd in its news release.

The shooting still is being investigated. Shaw Local News Network will update the story as more details are released.