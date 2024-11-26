Bureau Valley senior competes in Kentucky with show cattle

Toby Behrends of Sheffield traveled to Louisville, Kentucky to compete in the North American International Livestock Exhibition with her Shorthorn and Shorthorn Plus show cattle. (Photo provided by Marinda Blair)

Toby Behrends of Sheffield traveled to Louisville, Kentucky to compete in the North American International Livestock Exhibition with her Shorthorn and Shorthorn Plus show cattle.

Behrends’ heifer T2 Tallula was selected as the Division I Champion Bred and Owned Heifer in the Junior Beef Shorthorn Show. She was also selected as the Division I Reserve Champion Heifer in the Open Beef Shorthorn Show.

Behrends, a senior at Bureau Valley High School, and her brother Tate Behrends, own their own small herd of cattle and travel all over the U.S. to show them. The success at the North American International Livestock Exhibition has been a long-term goal for the Behrends family.

“The emotions I experienced by receiving a purple banner on the green shavings, with a calf that I bred and raised, will forever be some of the most memorable feelings in my life,” Toby Behrends said.

The North American International Livestock Show is the largest all-breed, purebred livestock show in the country. Every year, livestock exhibitors from around the globe come together in Louisville, Kentucky to compete on the green shavings for purple banners.