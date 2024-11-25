Creepy Coffee Book Club to debut Nov. 27 at Jeremiah Joe Coffee

Reddick Public Library in Ottawa will feature a new book club for high schoolers. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

The Reddick Public Library in Ottawa will feature a new book club for high school students.

The Creepy Coffee Book Club, geared to ninth through 12th graders, is designed for spooky readers. Meet from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Jeremiah Joe Coffee, 807 La Salle St., to discuss this month’s book, “Sisters of the Lost Nation” by Nick Medina. Grab a copy from the teen room.

The Reddick Public Library, 1010 Canal St., will host the following events the week of Nov. 25:

10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25: Homeschool Art, all ages. Meet up with other homeschoolers and learn about various artists and artistic styles. This event is for all ages.

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25: Turkey Tea Party, kindergarten through fourth grade. Get in the mood for Turkey Day at a tea party. At this drop-in event, there will be crafts, games and tea.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26: Ready, Set, Read! 3 to 6 years old. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-alongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26: Silent Book Club, seventh through 12th grades. Introverts, unite! Bring whatever book you are reading and enjoy some quiet time with others. There will be an opportunity to discuss your book if you want, and there will be snacks.

6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26: Lego Club, all ages. Do you love to build with Legos? Join the library for a theme and construct your creation accordingly. After the program, all Lego creations will be displayed in the Children’s Department.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27: Shake, Rattle, Read! 9 months to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27: Library closes.

Thursday, Nov. 28: Library closed for Thanksgiving.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.