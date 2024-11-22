La Salle man charged with unlawful sexual contact with teen

A La Salle man was granted pre-trial release Friday after prosecutors charged him with having unlawful sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl.

Richard N. Lombardi, 29, was charged in La Salle County Circuit Court with aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony carrying a possible prison sentence of three to seven years.

Attorneys agreed to conditions of pre-trial release including GPS monitoring with restrictions that keep him away from the victim’s residence.

La Salle police said in a news release the investigation was launched Tuesday and Lombardi was picked up on a warrant. He will next appear Dec. 6 for arraignment. Lombardi advised the court he will seek private counsel.