8 veterans receive Quilts of Valor in La Salle ceremony

Jason Donahue is honored with a Quilt of Valor on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, by volunteers Martha Petelli and Betty Baznik as Terry Johnson speaks of his service. (Derek Barichello)

Eight veterans were awarded Quilts of Valor on Wednesday from the Illinois Valley chapter following a Starved Rock Country Community Foundation meeting in La Salle.

The foundation sponsored recommendations for each of the recipients – Jason Donahue of Mendota, Joshua Noonan of Ottawa, Jim Ebens of Mendota, Mark Pohl of Mendota, Tom Troutman of Mendota, Alex Cruz of Normal, Kelsy Cruz of Normal and Tonya Willey of Ottawa.

Part of a nationwide campaign started by Catherine Roberts, Illinois Valley Quilts of Valor has awarded more than 800 quilts since 2017.

“We are vested in letting our veterans know, we know freedom isn’t free,” said Terry Johnson, group leader of the Illinois Valley Quilts of Valor. “We want to thank you for your service.”

The quilt’s contain a three-part message from the hearts of their creators, Johnson said. The messages are of thanks for the veteran’s service, to acknowledge freedom isn’t free and to offer comfort when family and friends may not always be around, but are always present in their spirit.

“There are tears and memories stitched in every quilt,” Johnson said.

The recipients received their quilts Wednesday in front of family and friends, as well as members of the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation board of directors. Quilts of Valor volunteers Martha Petelli of La Salle and Betty Baznik of Peru helped distribute the quilts during the ceremony.

Donahue served in the Navy from 1989 to 1995 as a petty officer 2nd Class. Donahue served as an electronics technician. He received the Presidential Unit Citation, Combat Action Medal and Kuwait Liberation Medal for his service.

Noonan, a La Salle County Sheriff’s Office detective in the criminal investigation unit, and resident of Ottawa, served in the Army from October 2007 to March 2012 as a sergeant E5. He served in the Airborne Infantry Regiment and Global Response Force, a rapid deployment force designed to respond to unforeseen or unplanned operations worldwide, primarily composed of the 82nd Airborne Division and other joint military assets. Noonan was deployed to Haiti in 2010 following the earthquake that killed 300,000 people, deployed to Iraq in 2011 and completed basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia. He received the Expert Infantryman Badge, Iraq Campaign Medal with campaign star, Army Commendation Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Parachutist Badge. Noonan also is a member of the sheriff’s office’s SWAT team.

Ebens served in the Army from 1969 to 1970 as a sergeant. He was deployed to Vietnam and served as a cook. He received the Vietnam Service Medal and Good Conduct.

Pohl served in the Navy from 1987 to 1996 as a 2nd Class Petty Officer as a radioman. He received the National Defense, Sea Service, Good Conduct, Southwest Asia Medal and Meritorious Unit Medal.

Troutman served in the Army from 1968 to 1970 as a sergeant and Vietnam Mortar Operator. He received the Vietnam Service Medal, Purple Heart and Combat Infantry.

Alex Cruz served in the Marines from 2018 to 2022 as an E4 corporal in Camp Pendleton and Okinawa, Japan, Okinawa, serving as an artillery crew member. He received the Meritorious Mast Medal, Good Conduct Medal and Certificate of Commendation.

Kelsy Cruz served in the Marines from 2019 to 2023 as an E-4 corporal in Camp Pendleton and spent six months in Okinawa, Japan. She received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, and Good Conduct Medal.

Willey served in the Army from November 1994 to November 2002. Willey was stationed at 85th Division Sheridan/Arlington Heights and Fort Cavasos, Texas. Willey received an Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Army Service ribbon. Willey was an Army bandsman.

To nominate a veteran for a Quilt of Valor, go to qovf.org and fill out the form.