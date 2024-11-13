Judge orders man Streator police call ‘Clyde’ to stay locked up this time

A judge was thinking about giving Nicholas Huber more of a shot at pre-trial release. A call from La Salle County Jail may have changed the judge’s mind.

Huber, 36, of Streator appeared Wednesday in La Salle County Circuit Court to conclude his detention hearing. Judge Michael C. Jansz had held over the question of whether to let Huber out of jail and into home confinement, this time after Huber was charged with felonies in a burglary investigation.

“He is trying to get other people to lie to the court in an effort to get out of jail.” — Kelley Porter, assistant La Salle County state's attorney

But Huber might have blown his chance when he phoned, from La Salle County Jail, a family member and instructed her to agree to house him upon release, even if taking him wasn’t feasible, according to open court statements.

That call was recorded. Though the recording wasn’t played in open court, Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Kelley Porter said Huber instructed his relation to “just tell them what they need to hear.”

“(Huber) cannot abide by court orders,” Porter said, advising Jansz to detain Huber until he stands trial. “He is trying to get other people to lie to the court in an effort to get out of jail. I think it’s further evidence of his ability to abide by the court order.”

Public Defender Ryan Hamer said that Huber was “pushy” during the 8-minute call but said his tone and directives were more “desperate” than misleading.

“He’s trying to orchestrate this from the jail as best he can,” Hamer said.

But Jansz was unpersuaded and said Huber had repeatedly demonstrated he cannot or will not abide by the terms and conditions of release. He ordered Huber held at least until his next court date on Nov. 27.

Huber had faced mostly misdemeanor charges – albeit in four different counties – during a spree of burglaries, primarily to unlocked vehicles, and to thefts from retail establishments. Streator police dubbed Huber and Ashley Moats “Bonnie & Clyde” in announcing various arrests.

But Huber’s charges took a more serious turn Sunday after sheriff’s deputies were alerted to an attempted burglary in rural La Salle County. The property owner spotted and then pursued a truck occupied by two men, one of whom jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot.

By the time Streator police halted the vehicle with stop sticks, it was Huber found driving and hauling a trailer found to have been stolen from Marshall County, police said. Huber, when questioned, acknowledged he was driving around looking for items to steal, Porter had said in open court.

That apparently proved too much for Jansz, who opted against release citing a list of new offenses committed each time after Huber was let out of jail. Wednesday, the judge ruled Huber is to stay put.

“Under the circumstances, his continual inability to abide by the conditions indicated to the court a lack of confidence that he won’t commit more offenses while he’s out,” the judge said. “At this point, the court’s confidence is low that he’s doing this things for the right reasons.”