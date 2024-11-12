Bandits Yummy Barkery opens in Spring Valley

Bandits Yummy Barkery & Custom Cakes opened at 117 W. Saint Paul St. in Spring Valley recently serving fresh treats daily, custom cakes and cupcakes upon order. (Photo provided by Penny Volkert)

Bandits Yummy Barkery & Custom Cakes opened at 117 W. Saint Paul St. in Spring Valley recently serving fresh treats daily, custom cakes and cupcakes upon order.

The owners of Bandits Doggie Spa said they were excited to offer fresh treats and cakes to the community. There will be free samples available to test upon purchase for the picky pets, with different varieties offered weekly.

Closed Monday and Tuesday Open Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, switching on times to meet grooming hours. Call 815-614-0458 for more information.