The La Salle County Genealogy Guild will host its annual ethnic potluck lunch at noon Saturday, Nov. 16, at 115 W. Glover St., Ottawa.

The guild encouraged the public to attend for delicious food and friendly, warm fellowship. Bring a dish to pass. Chicken and beverages will be provided.

The guild aims to have as many ethnic dishes as possible, but don’t let that stop you from attending. If you have a recipe that you like to make, bring that to share.