2024 Veterans Day ceremonies in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties

Veterans Day ceremonies will take place Monday, Nov. 11, across La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties.

Armistice Day, as it was formerly known, commemorates the signing of the armistice that ended World War I on Nov. 11, 1918. In the U.S. it was proclaimed an annual day of mourning by President Woodrow Wilson in 1919 and the name was changed to Veterans Day in 1954, honoring those who served in all U.S. wars.

Earlville

A Veterans Day ceremony to honor veterans will be hosted 2 to 3 p.m. at the west gym of Earlville School, 415 W. Union St. The public is welcome to attend.

Granville

Granville Veterans Day services will be at 11 a.m. at the village of Mark Veteran’s Memorial. Members of the Granville American Legion Post 180 and the VFW Putnam County Memorial Post 8324 will be taking part in the services.

Ladd

Ladd Grade School, 232 E. Cleveland St., will present its annual Veterans Day program at 10 a.m. Light refreshments will be served at 9 a.m. in the cafeteria.

La Salle, Oglesby

Veterans Day services will be at 11 a.m. at Oglesby Memorial Park, weather permitting. All members of American Legion Post 237 and all veterans are encouraged to participate. Post members serving in the ceremony will assemble 10:15 a.m. at the Oglesby American Legion Hall, 410 Clark St. The La Salle-Oglesby Veterans Memorial Group will provide the firing detail and taps. For information, call Kathy Lawyer at 815-830-4879.

Leland

The Leland Community Veterans Day Tribute is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Leland High School gymnasium, 370 N. Main St.

Mendota

The Mendota Veterans Day program will be at 11 a.m. in downtown Veterans Park. The Mendota Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4079 Veterans Memorial Squad, its auxiliary and the Mendota American Legion Post 540 will participate in the program. Everyone is welcome to honor and remember all veterans, both alive and dead, for their commitment and contribution to Americans’ present way of life, and the benefits of liberty and freedom on both domestic and foreign soil. Introductions will be given by Bill Hunt, past commander and U.S. Navy veteran. Presentation of the colors will be conducted by the Mendota VFW Post 4079 Veterans Memorial Squad and Mendota American Legion Post 540. The “Star Spangled Banner” will be performed by the Mendota High School band under director from Paula Baker. Invocation and benediction will be by VFW Post 4079 Cmdr. Jason Donahue. The Veterans Day address will be delivered by Mendota High School student Ella Lewis, followed by the firing of the volley and taps by the Mendota VFW Post 4079 Veterans Memorial Squad.

Ottawa

The Veterans Day ceremony will be 10:15 a.m. at the war memorial in Washington Square. The guest speaker will be Mayor Robb Hasty. Singing will be performed by Lloyd Chapman. The keynote speaker will be Hank Roe, U.S. Army, 1955-1963. The American Legion Post 33 Color Guard team will participate and Gary Wood will perform taps. The rain location will be at Ottawa VFW Post 2470, 1501 La Salle St. The VFW will provide a courtesy meal to the community. Call 815-993-3956 with any questions.

Peru

Peru Parkside School will present the annual Veterans Day program at 2:15 p.m. in the Peru Parkside Gymnasium. This program will feature the presentation of the flags by the local Boy Scouts; the Peru Parkside Concert Choir; the Peru Parkside combined fifth and sixth grade choirs; the Peru Parkside Concert Band; the eighth grade Veteran’s Day readers; and taps. The Concert Band is directed by Phil Whaley, and it will be performing “Battle Hymn,” and “Armed Forces Medley.” The choirs are directed by Connor DeWalt and accompanied by Bridget Wilmot, and they will be performing “Let Freedom Sing” and “Thank You, Soldiers.” Eighth grade Veteran’s Day essay readers will be Reagan Rahberg, Kristie Puchalski, Grace Pack and Gabby Smith. Taps will be performed by band students Gavin Espinoza and Bently Hughes. The public is invited to attend this free program, and the school would like to invite all veterans and active military personnel to attend so the school can have the opportunity to honor those who have served and are continuing to serve the country.

Princeton

The Princeton Veterans Group, American Legion Post 125 Auxiliary and the Daughters of the American Revolution are scheduled to host a Veterans Day ceremony at 10:45 a.m. at Veterans Park in Princeton.

Seneca

The Seneca FFA will be leading a program to honor the veterans of their school district during an all-school assembly at Seneca High School, 307 E. Scott St. All military veterans, as well as any enlisted members of the military, and their guests are invited to be recognized. Veterans and guests will be treated to refreshments during a social gathering prior to the ceremony at 9:45 a.m. in the Irish Cove of the school. The program will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the high school gymnasium, followed by a lunch for all veterans and their guests. The event will include a performance from the SHS band, recognition of honored guests and other presentations.

Spring Valley

The students and staff at JFK Elementary School, 999 N. Strong Ave., Spring Valley, will honor veterans with a schoolwide assembly 9 a.m. in the gym. Breakfast will be served to veterans and first responders following the assembly.

Streator

The Veterans Day ceremony is 11 a.m. at Plumb Pavilion in Streator City Park. Patriotic songs will be performed by the school bands, along with taps and a gun salute.