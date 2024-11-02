2024 All-BCR Girls Golf Team

Golfer of the Year Reese Reviglio of Princeton heads up the BCR 2024 Girls Golf Team. (Scott Anderson)

FIRST TEAM

Addie Carr, sr., Princeton

Carr, the 2023 BCR Golfer of the Year, averaged a 53. She shot a 111 at the Class 1A Seneca Regional, but did not advance. This is Carr’s second selection to the All-BCR team.

Addie Carr

Hanna Claiborne, so., Princeton

The sophomore southpaw qualified for sectionals for the first time, shooting a 104 as the seventh individual qualifier at the Class 1A Seneca Regional. She shot a 110 at the El Paso Sectional. The second-team Three Rivers All-Conference golfer averaged a 52 on the year, knocking off 11.2 strokes from a year ago. This is her first selection to the All-BCR team.

Hanna Claiborne

Anna Cyrocki, jr., St. Bede

Cyrocki shot a 107 as the 10th individual sectional qualifier at the Class 1A Seneca Regional. She shot a 105 at the El Paso Sectional. Cyrocki is named to the All-BCR first team for the second time.

St. Bede junior Anna Cyrocki (Brian Hoxsey)

Reese Reviglio, jr., Princeton

Reviglio qualified for sectionals in just her second season of golf, shooting a 99 as the fourth individual qualifier at the Class 1A Seneca Regional. She shot a 103 as the leading area golfer at the El Paso Sectional. The BCR Golfer of the Year averaged an area-best 51. This is Reviglio’s second selection to the All-BCR first team.

Reese Reviglio

Halli Peterson, sr., Princeton

The PHS senior saved her best season for last, qualifying for sectionals for the first time with an average of 57. She shot a 105 as the eighth individual qualifier at the Class 1A Seneca Regional. She came back with a 118 at the El Paso Sectional in her final round.

Halli Peterson

Sam Woolley, sr., Princeton

Known best for her swings on the softball diamond, Woolley tried out her hitting on the links for the first time this fall, averaging a 54. Woolley shot a 107 at the Seneca Regional. She earned First-Team All-Conference honors at the Three Rivers Meet.

Samantha Woolley

Honorable mention

Faith Hanson, sr., Bureau Valley

The BV senior led the Storm with a 118 at the Cambridge Regional. She averaged a 62 on the year.

Michaela Noder, so., Bureau Valley

The Storm golfer led BV with a 56 average, shooting a 120 at the Cambridge Regional.

Jamie Valdez, sr., Hall

The Hall senior averaged a 57.6, shooting a 124 at the Seneca Regional.