2024 All-BCR Girls Golf Team

FIRST TEAM
Addie Carr, sr., Princeton
Carr, the 2023 BCR Golfer of the Year, averaged a 53. She shot a 111 at the Class 1A Seneca Regional, but did not advance. This is Carr’s second selection to the All-BCR team.
Hanna Claiborne, so., Princeton
The sophomore southpaw qualified for sectionals for the first time, shooting a 104 as the seventh individual qualifier at the Class 1A Seneca Regional. She shot a 110 at the El Paso Sectional. The second-team Three Rivers All-Conference golfer averaged a 52 on the year, knocking off 11.2 strokes from a year ago. This is her first selection to the All-BCR team.
Anna Cyrocki, jr., St. Bede
Cyrocki shot a 107 as the 10th individual sectional qualifier at the Class 1A Seneca Regional. She shot a 105 at the El Paso Sectional. Cyrocki is named to the All-BCR first team for the second time.
Reese Reviglio, jr., Princeton
Reviglio qualified for sectionals in just her second season of golf, shooting a 99 as the fourth individual qualifier at the Class 1A Seneca Regional. She shot a 103 as the leading area golfer at the El Paso Sectional. The BCR Golfer of the Year averaged an area-best 51. This is Reviglio’s second selection to the All-BCR first team.
Halli Peterson, sr., Princeton
The PHS senior saved her best season for last, qualifying for sectionals for the first time with an average of 57. She shot a 105 as the eighth individual qualifier at the Class 1A Seneca Regional. She came back with a 118 at the El Paso Sectional in her final round.
Sam Woolley, sr., Princeton
Known best for her swings on the softball diamond, Woolley tried out her hitting on the links for the first time this fall, averaging a 54. Woolley shot a 107 at the Seneca Regional. She earned First-Team All-Conference honors at the Three Rivers Meet.
Honorable mention
Faith Hanson, sr., Bureau Valley
The BV senior led the Storm with a 118 at the Cambridge Regional. She averaged a 62 on the year.
Michaela Noder, so., Bureau Valley
The Storm golfer led BV with a 56 average, shooting a 120 at the Cambridge Regional.
Jamie Valdez, sr., Hall
The Hall senior averaged a 57.6, shooting a 124 at the Seneca Regional.