Youth deer hunting totals up slightly in La Salle, Putnam counties, down in Bureau County

Youth hunters in Illinois recorded a preliminary total of 4,057 deer during the youth deer hunting season Oct. 12-14. Comparatively, youth hunters took 4,576 deer during the season in 2023.

Youth hunters with an unfilled, valid youth deer permit may still hunt with the permit during the upcoming first firearm deer season.

In Bureau County, that total was down to 21 deer in 2024 from 32 the previous season. In La Salle County, it was up by one with 24 deer tallied so far. In Putnam County, youth hunters have registered six deer in 2024, compared with four the previous season.