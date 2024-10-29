Sandwich advances; Fieldcrest, F-C have seasons end: The Times Monday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Sandwich 2, Mendota 0: At the Class 2A Coal City Regional, the No. 8-seeded Indians advanced with a 25-21, 25-21 triumph over the No. 11-seeded Trojans.

Sandwich (16-16), which plays top-seeded Seneca at 6 p.m. Wednesday, was led by Jessica Ramey (16 assists, eight points, six digs), Brooklyn Marks (11 digs, eight points, four aces), Jordan Bauer (six kills), Londyn Scott (six kills), and Shayla Green (eight digs, seven points).

Illinois Valley Central 2, Fieldcrest 0: At the Class 2A Fieldcrest Regional in Minonk, the No. 5-seeded Grey Ghosts advanced with a 25-13, 25-23 quarterfinal victory over the host and No. 10-seeded Knights.

Dwight 2, Flanagan-Cornell 1: At the Class 1A Flanagan-Cornell Regional, the No. 7-seeded Falcons capture the opening set of the quarterfinal match before the No. 6-seeded Trojans bounce back to take the final two and win 22-25, 25-15, 25-19.