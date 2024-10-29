City Park playground in Streator closed for maintenance

The playground at City Park in Streator was closed Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, to replace the mulch bedding. This maintenance will ensure better cushioning for falls and improve overall safety for children using the playground. (Bill Freskos)

The playground at City Park in Streator is closed for maintenance until further notice to improve safety features.

City Manager David Plyman and Treasurer Julie Lucas confirmed the maintenance involves adding new mulch to the playground area to enhance padding for safety in case of falls.

The closure was announced via the Streator City Hall Facebook page after the assistant public works director communicated with City Hall. The Public Works Department is handling the project, which includes some excavation to add the new mulch layer.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the playground is taped off with all the mulch removed.

While a specific timeline for completion is not set, Plyman said work began early Tuesday morning and he anticipates everything should be wrapped up by the end of the week, allowing the playground to reopen.