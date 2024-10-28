Mendota Veterans Day to be held Nov. 11

Members of the Mendota VFW Post 4079 Veterans Memorial Squad and Mendota American Legion Post 540, seen here firing volleys to commemorate Veterans Day 2023, will conduct holiday observances at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Park in Mendota. (Tom Collins)

The Mendota Veterans Day program will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, in downtown Veterans Park.

The Mendota Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4079 Veterans Memorial Squad, its auxiliary and the Mendota American Legion Post 540 will participate in the program. Everyone is welcome to honor and remember all veterans, both alive and dead, for their commitment and contribution to Americans’ present way of life, and the benefits of liberty and freedom on both domestic and foreign soil.

Introductions will be given by Bill Hunt, past commander and U.S. Navy veteran.

Presentation of the colors will be conducted by the Mendota VFW Post 4079 Veterans Memorial Squad and Mendota American Legion Post 540. The “Star Spangled Banner” will be performed by the Mendota High School band under director from Paula Baker. Invocation and benediction will be by VFW Post 4079 Cmdr. Jason Donahue.

The Veterans Day address will be delivered by Mendota High School student Ella Lewis, followed by the firing of the volley and taps by the Mendota VFW Post 4079 Veterans Memorial Squad.