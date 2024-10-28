Fruit, meat and cheese fundraiser to help Princeton High School music boosters

Princeton High School Music Boosters are raising funds by sponsoring a citrus fundraiser. The marching band plays during the homecoming parade on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in downtown Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

This is the same fruit fundraiser held by the Princeton Optimist Club and most recently Boy Scout Troop 6368. This year, the fundraiser has been passed to the PHS Music Boosters.

Profits from the fundraiser will benefit the band and choir programs at Princeton High School.

“We are very excited to do be able to continue this fundraiser in the Princeton area,” said Linnea Campbell, Princeton High School Marching Band treasurer. “We have changed it up a bit by using a company out of Iowa and adding additional items. In addition to Texas grapefruit and California oranges, we’ve added apples and pears, from the states of Washington and Oregon. Also available are clementine’s, select nuts, cheese spreads and beef sticks. Our goal is to sell at least 250 items.”

Items available include individual cases of oranges, grapefruit, apples, pears or clementines, mixed cases of oranges, grapefruit, apples and pears, premium cashews, chocolate covered mixed nuts, gourmet beef sticks, sharp cheddar cheese spread, smokey bacon cheese spread, original beef jerky and sweet kickin’ beef jerky. Delivery is scheduled for mid-December.

Orders are being taken until Wednesday, Nov. 6, and may be given to any PHS Music Booster member. If you don’t know a member, contact booster officers Campbell at 815-878-7645, Jeremy Whitfield at 815-866-7966, Victoria Whitfield at 815-303-7969, Janet Frost at 815-719-2119 or Ben Atkinson at 815-866-5465, or go to the Princeton Music Boosters Facebook page.