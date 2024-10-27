Edible indoor garden workshops coming to 5 libraries in La Salle, Bureau counties

The Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam Master Gardeners will present Indoor Edible Gardens, a workshop that brings fresh gardening opportunities indoors. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

Gardening isn’t just for the summer months.

The Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam Master Gardeners will present Indoor Edible Gardens, a workshop that brings fresh gardening opportunities indoors.

This event aims to show participants how to grow their own fresh herbs, salad greens and more any time of the year.

Indoor Edible Gardens Workshops will be offered at the following locations:

Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St., at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6. Register at go.illinois.edu/indoorperu

Walnut Public Library, 101 Heaton St., at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. Register at go.illinois.edu/indoorwalnut

Ohio Public Library, 112 N. Main St., at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13. Register at go.illinois.edu/indoorohio

Marseilles Public Library, 155 E Bluff St., at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18. Register at go.illinois.edu/indoormars

Richard A. Mautino Public Library, 215 E Cleveland St., Spring Valley, at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. Register at go.illinois.edu/indoorspringvalley

For an accommodation to participate, contact Erin Orwig at eorwig@illinois.edu or call 815-875-2878. Early requests are encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.