October 27, 2024
Edible indoor garden workshops coming to 5 libraries in La Salle, Bureau counties

Learn grow fresh herbs any time of year

By Derek Barichello
A medicinal indoor herb garden for healthful herbs throughout the winter months includes, from left, chocolate peppermint, and chamomile, and right, French thyme, sage, and lemon balm in Arvada, C.O.

The Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam Master Gardeners will present Indoor Edible Gardens, a workshop that brings fresh gardening opportunities indoors. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

Gardening isn’t just for the summer months.

The Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam Master Gardeners will present Indoor Edible Gardens, a workshop that brings fresh gardening opportunities indoors.

This event aims to show participants how to grow their own fresh herbs, salad greens and more any time of the year.

Indoor Edible Gardens Workshops will be offered at the following locations:

For an accommodation to participate, contact Erin Orwig at eorwig@illinois.edu or call 815-875-2878. Early requests are encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.

