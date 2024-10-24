Ottawa American Legion Post 33 seeks veterans for 24-hour vigil

Ottawa veteran Mike Harden stands his post, the first of 96 veterans to take part in the 2023 annual Honor Guard Vigil at Washington Square. The Veterans Day celebration returns on Nov. 1-2 this year.. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

Any veterans out there have a few minutes to stand up for your comrades at arms?

The Ottawa American Legion Post 33 is again planning a Veterans Day program for Nov. 1-2, but it could use a little help with one of the most meaningful and emotional portions of the commemoration: the 24-hour Veterans Honor Guard Vigil.

For each of the past 15 years, members of the Legion and other veterans groups have taken a turn at the Veterans Memorial in Washington Square, standing at attention with their weapon at their side for 15 minutes as they and the others remember fellow veterans they served with who were killed in action, survived and have since passed and are unable to attend the celebration.

There have been several instances when veterans stand their turn have been joined by family and friends who wish to honor absent veterans, or the widows of fallen veterans. There is an added sentry post added for veterans who are wheelchair-bound or cannot stand for the full 15 minutes.

According to the Legion Post 33′s adjutant John Duback, there are 96 time slots and only a third of that number are filled. The opening 5 hours is pretty well full, but there still are openings in the overnight hours after midnight, some in the early hours of Saturday morning around 5 to 6 a.m. and again that day in the late afternoon at about 4 p.m.

“There’s room for anyone to help us honor our veterans,” Duback said.

Any veteran whether they are members of an organization or not, or active duty personnel who would like to honor the militar y by taking a turn should contact Duback at 815-993-3956, email to chongofsb@yahoo.com or visit the Legion itself at 901 La Salle St. in Ottawa after 11 a.m. on weekdays.

The vigil will begin with the Legion’s lead honor guard at 5 p.m. Friday, immediately following a special ceremony this year honoring veterans who were members of the submarine service. Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty is scheduled to be one of the featured speakers.

Also on Friday, the public is invited to enjoy coffee and snacks under tents provided by Illinois Valley Labor Management. There also will be the Avenue of Flags, provided by Ottawa First, as well as an assortment of military vehicles on display. Children and adults who would like to have pictures taken in and on the vehicles are welcome.

Saturday will see the John F. Kennedy Sea Cadets out of Chicago on duty from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., while the Tunes of Glory bagpipers will provide music from 3 to 5 p.m.

On both evenings, the Flutes For Veterans will provide music and information.

The closing ceremony will be at 5 p.m. Saturday with remarks from officials, a rifle salute and the playing of taps.

“It does keep expanding and I have a few more ideas that will take it to the next level in the future,” Duback said. “The more people involved, the better. We’re looking for a beautiful fall day and another wonderful turnout.”

The sponsors of the event are the Legion Post 33 family and Boy Scout Troop 744, the VFW Post 2470 family, the AMVETS Post 30, the 82nd Airborne Division, John Steele chapter of the Illinois Valley Marine Corps League, Detachment 78 and many other veterans, organizations and well wishers, Duback said.