Marseilles family evacuates house fire safely

A family was able to escape a house fire safely Tuesday night in Marseilles, but they lost their pets.

Firefighters responded at 9:25 p.m. Tuesday to the two-story house in the 400 block of Washington Street for a fire that is believed to have started in the laundry room, Fire Chief Dave Parrott said. Firefighters arrived to find flames at the back of the house and were able to control the fire within 15 to 20 minutes, he said. There were no injuries.

The fire is believed to be electrical in nature, but the investigation still is being finalized, Parrott said.

Fire departments from Ottawa, Seneca, Serena, Grand Ridge and Wallace assisted in the response. The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.