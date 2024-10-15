Bureau County Fairgrounds to host fall craft and vendor show Oct. 20

A large crowd watches the Hocus Pocus Hags perform during the Monster Mash Balloon Bash on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at the Bureau County Fairgrounds in Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

A fall craft and vendor show and flea market will be held in the exhibit halls from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton.

More than 50 selling spaces have been reserved in the three heated buildings at the fairgrounds. Some of the items that will be sold include homemade crafts and gift items, fall decorations, Halloween items, popcorn, baskets, blankets, tumblers, collectibles, baked goods and jewelry, among other items. Admission is free. Call 815-866-3606 for more information or see the Bureau County Fair Facebook page or website.

Additionally, the Nightmare Haunted Attraction has four more nights remaining. Those nights are Friday, Oct 18, Saturday, Oct. 19, Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26. Admission is $15 and hours are 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are sold each evening at the fair office. Treats will be available in Mummies Cafe each night.