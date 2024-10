Veterans Day services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at Oglesby Memorial Park, weather permitting. All members of Post 237 as well as all veterans are encouraged to participate. (Derek Barichello)

Veterans Day services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Oglesby Memorial Park, weather permitting. All members of American Legion Post 237 and all veterans are encouraged to participate.

Post members serving in the ceremony will assemble at the Oglesby American Legion hall at 10:15 a.m. The La Salle-Oglesby Veterans Memorial Group will provide the firing detail and taps.

For information, call Kathy Lawyer at 815-830-4879.