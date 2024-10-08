Streator Chamber welcomes new director Amber Miller

Amber Miller, the new director of the Streator Chamber of Commerce, looks to enhance community involvement and support local businesses as she takes on her new role that began Monday, Oct. 7, 2023. (Photo Provided by Amber Miller)

The Streator Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new executive director, Amber Miller, who looks to build on the foundation laid by her predecessor, Courtney Levy, while still introducing fresh ideas to continue community involvement and support local businesses.

Originally from South Dakota, Miller moved to Streator last year with her boyfriend, who had local ties. Their decision to settle in the area was solidified after a visit during the Christmas season, where she was impressed by the town’s festive spirit.

Miller, who started her role Monday, comes to the Chamber with a background in local radio where she was involved in community engagement. She also serves as vice president of Streator Leading Ladies, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping Streator through education, community involvement and general service.

“My previous jobs allowed me to connect with the community and I quickly ended up becoming really passionate about Streator,” she said. “It’s such a welcoming place and I feel lucky to call it home. I just fell in love with the town and want to contribute to its growth.”

Miller emphasized that she’s looking to keep the momentum created by her predecessor, Levy.

Miller said community involvement is a cornerstone of her vision for the Chamber. She plans to engage more local business owners in the decision-making processes and encourages residents to participate in Chamber activities while sharing feedback.

“I want to grow our membership so that more voices are heard,” she said. “Decisions won’t just come from me, they’ll come from a collaborative effort with our Board of Directors and committees.”

Looking ahead, Miller is enthusiastic about continuing community programs and events. She is focused on the upcoming Chamber drawdown event on Nov. 2 at the Oakley Club, featuring dinner, a silent auction and entertainment from Victor Raul Contreras.

“I’m really excited to continue work with the community and ensure the Chamber is a vital part of Streator’s future,” she said.

For more information about upcoming events and initiatives, residents are encouraged to visit the Streator Chamber of Commerce’s website.