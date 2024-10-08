Mendota launches Art Commission to spruce up downtown, seeks art ideas

Want to paint another mural in downtown Mendota? City officials are all for it. They’re even ready to kick in some money to fund it. Monday, the Mendota City Council voted to establish an Art Commission to spruce up downtown. (Scott Anderson)

Want to paint another mural in downtown Mendota? City officials are all for it. They’re even ready to kick in some money to fund it.

Monday, the Mendota City Council voted unanimously to approve the establishment of an Art Commission. It will provide a forum for people to propose downtown art while giving the city at least some say in the downtown décor.

“We have a lot of interest in beautifying our downtown.” — Vicki Johnson, Mendota 4th Ward alderwoman

Vicki Johnson, alderwoman for the 4th Ward, said the commission was a response to Community Heart and Soul surveys that revealed support for more public art.

“We have a lot of interest in beautifying our downtown,” Johnson said. “People want to put up murals but we want to have some input.”

The Art Commission will be funded with hotel-motel taxes starting in fiscal year 2026, beginning May of 2025.

In other matters: