The Blast from the Past Car Show is set 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Illini State Park in Marseilles.

Entry free is $10. Viewing is free. There will be a 50/50 raffle.

Best of show trophies, original and best of show modified, director’s choice and viewer’s choice awards will be presented at 2:30 p.m.

Proceeds will be donated to the Illini State Park Foundation playground fun.