The Tiskilwa Historical Society invites the community to a screening of the 2017 performance of “Voices from Mount Bloom,” at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the Museum on Main, 110 E. Main St. (Photo provided by Cecille Gerber)

In the popular 45-minute program, first performed during Tiskilwa’s community celebration seven years ago, local residents portray six memorable citizens from Tiskilwa’s early days.