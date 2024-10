Seneca High School announced its 2024 Homecoming Court. The students (from left) are Aubree Barr, sophomore; Brant Roe, sophomore; Harley Smith, senior; Carter Clouse, senior; Alyssa Zellers, senior; Grant Siegel, senior; Ruthie Steffes, junior; Liam Knoebel, junior; Brynlee Hunt, freshman; and Brady Fort, freshman. (Photo provided by Kim Foster)