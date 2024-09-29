Reddick library in Ottawa to host voter registration event

A voter’s registration event will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Reddick Library in Ottawa. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

A voter’s registration event will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Reddick Library in Ottawa.

Register to vote during this drop-in event. Requirements include being 18 years or older as of Election Day on Nov. 5, a photo ID and an additional proof of address. Registration will take place in Study Room 2.

The library is located at 1010 Canal St. Call 815-434-0509 or go to reddicklibrary.org for more information.

10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30: Homeschool Art, all ages. Come to the library and meet up with other homeschoolers and learn about various artists and artistic styles. This event is for all ages.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6 years. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-alongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2: Shake, Rattle, Read, ages 9 months to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2: Creepy Chemistry, age 6 through sixth grade. Get in the spooky spirit by making vampire slime and creating your own lava lamp.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3: Language Development, adults. From birth, children are constantly learning and absorbing different aspects of language. Join speech language pathologist Jessica Keenan from Press Therapy to discover how to support your child’s language development from infancy to age 5.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.

2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5: Manga Club, seventh through 12th grade. Hey, Manga and anime fans! We’re getting together to talk about our favorite Mangas (and the anime series they’ve inspired). Come join us to meet fellow fans and make some crafts. This month, we’re exploring the work of horror manga artist Junji Ito.