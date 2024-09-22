Boys golf: Landen Plym, Hall golfers capture Princeton Invitational

The Hall Red Devils captured Saturday's Princeton Invitational at Chapel Hill Golf Course, carding a 330, led by medalist Landen Plym (72). Team members (from left) assistant coach Steve Marini, Vance Pienta, Joe Perez, Landen Plym, Noah Plym, Jake Diaz, Johnni Escatel and head coach Mason Kimberley. (Photo provided)

The Hall Red Devils landed three medal winners, including first-place Landen Plym, to capture Saturday’s Princeton Invitational at Chapel Hill Golf Course.

Landen Plym shot a medalist 72 with Jake Diaz (84) third and Joe Perez (85) fourth to lead the Red Devils (330) to the championship over runner-up Mendota (352).

Hall’s Noah Plym chipped in an 89 to tie for 10th.

The PIT returned to Chapel Hill for the first time in six years and Hall coach Mason Kimberley said the Red Devils planned accordingly.

“We knew going in that all the teams other than host Princeton were going to be unfamiliar with the course, with Chapel Hill not hosting this event since 2018, so we made sure to play a bit more conservatively and not take too many risks,” he said. “The players did a nice job just keeping the ball in play, and limiting the damage. It wasn’t anything flashy, but it got the job done.”

Mendota’s Brody Hartt (82) finished second with Jonas Fitzgerald (87) tying for sixth and Dane Doyle (89) tying for 10th and Grady Jones adding a 94.

Princeton (354) placed third, led by Jackson Mason (87) and Luke Smith (87), who tied for sixth, Jayden Fulkerson (89), who tied for 10th, and Kaiden Coomer (91).

Scorers for fifth-place Lasalle-Peru (367), were Riley Cetwinski (90), Michael Milota (91), Kaedin Bond (92) and Geno Argubright (94).