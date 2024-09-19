OSF in Granville adds Brooke Yucus, APRN

OSF HealthCare announced the addition of Brooke Yucus, APRN, to its primary care team, enhancing medical services for Granville and its surrounding communities, the hospital chain said in a news release. (Photo provided by JoEllyn Gahan)

Yucus will provide primary care services at OSF HealthCare – OSF Medical Group, 309 S. McCoy St., Granville. With a Master of Science in Nursing from Herzing University and board certification from the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners, Yucus brings knowledge and experience to the community, ensuring improved access to high-quality care, OSF said in a news release.

To schedule an appointment with Yucus or any member of his dedicated care team, new and existing patients can call 815-538-1352.