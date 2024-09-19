Early voting in La Salle County to move to EMA building

Early voting will not be taking place in the basement of the La Salle County Governmental Complex, 707 E. Etna Road, Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

Instead, early voting will take place in the Emergency Management Agency building, which is located at the back of the parking lot and addressed as 711 E. Etna Road, Ottawa. The days and hours of early voting will not change and can be found at www.lasallecountyil.gov.

Early voting begins 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning Thursday, Sept. 26, to Monday, Nov. 4.

There are some exceptions and additional opportunities: Early voting is available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 14; 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 12, 19, 26; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 28 to Nov. 1; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3; and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4.