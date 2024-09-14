September 14, 2024
Homestead Festival parade, BBQ contest winners announced

Tiskilwa man wins 50/50 drawing

By Shaw Local News Network
The homestead festival rolls down Main Street during the Homestead Festival on Saturday, Sept. 7,, 2024 in Princeton.

The 2024 Homestead Festival parade winners were announced. (Mike Vaughn for Shaw Local News )

The winners are:

  • Owen Lovejoy commercial: Central Bank Illinois
  • Owen Lovejoy noncommercial: Tiskilwa Historical Society
  • Most humorous commercial: Gary Swanson
  • Most humorous noncommercial: Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors
  • Mayor’s trophy commercial: Boggio’s Orchard & Produce
  • Mayor’s trophy noncommercial: Lions Club
  • Grand Marshal’s commercial: Brazel Farms
  • Grand Marshal’s noncommercial: Shadows of the Blue and Gray
  • Church/religious organization: Princeton Christian Academy
  • Chamber Ambassadors choice: Starved Rock Jeeps

The Homestead Festival BBQ contest winners were Tom Smith, first place; Kyle Evans, second place; Joe Bickett, third place. Hector Gomez and Jason Sullivan coordinated the event.

Joe Waller of Tiskilwa was the 50/50 drawing winner.

