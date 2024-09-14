Homestead Festival parade, BBQ contest winners announced

The 2024 Homestead Festival parade winners were announced. (Mike Vaughn for Shaw Local News )

The winners are:

Owen Lovejoy commercial: Central Bank Illinois

Owen Lovejoy noncommercial: Tiskilwa Historical Society

Most humorous commercial: Gary Swanson

Most humorous noncommercial: Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors

Mayor’s trophy commercial: Boggio’s Orchard & Produce

Mayor’s trophy noncommercial: Lions Club

Grand Marshal’s commercial: Brazel Farms

Grand Marshal’s noncommercial: Shadows of the Blue and Gray

Church/religious organization: Princeton Christian Academy

Chamber Ambassadors choice: Starved Rock Jeeps

The Homestead Festival BBQ contest winners were Tom Smith, first place; Kyle Evans, second place; Joe Bickett, third place. Hector Gomez and Jason Sullivan coordinated the event.

Joe Waller of Tiskilwa was the 50/50 drawing winner.