Homestead Festival parade, BBQ contest winners announced

The 2024 Homestead Festival parade winners were announced.
The winners are:
- Owen Lovejoy commercial: Central Bank Illinois
- Owen Lovejoy noncommercial: Tiskilwa Historical Society
- Most humorous commercial: Gary Swanson
- Most humorous noncommercial: Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors
- Mayor’s trophy commercial: Boggio’s Orchard & Produce
- Mayor’s trophy noncommercial: Lions Club
- Grand Marshal’s commercial: Brazel Farms
- Grand Marshal’s noncommercial: Shadows of the Blue and Gray
- Church/religious organization: Princeton Christian Academy
- Chamber Ambassadors choice: Starved Rock Jeeps
The Homestead Festival BBQ contest winners were Tom Smith, first place; Kyle Evans, second place; Joe Bickett, third place. Hector Gomez and Jason Sullivan coordinated the event.
Joe Waller of Tiskilwa was the 50/50 drawing winner.