Woodland School says no threat posed by comments made by student

Woodland School administrators and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office determined comments made by a junior high school student to a group of students Thursday didn’t pose any threat to the safety or well-being of students, teachers and staff. (Derek Barichello)

Woodland School administrators and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office determined that comments made by a junior high school student to a group of students Thursday didn’t pose any threat to the safety or well-being of students, teachers and staff.

Administrators said they were made aware Thursday morning of a threat made in a locker room by one student regarding another student, according to a community announcement from the rural south Streator school. The comment was made unprovoked by a junior high student to a group of students, the school said.

The student was pulled by the administration immediately and went through the district’s threat assessment procedures with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the school said. The parents of the student and the district are cooperating fully with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office to ensure the safety and security of all students and staff at Woodland.

“Due to the events happening the past few weeks in Georgia, Maryland and Nebraska, as well as the various threats being made in and around schools in the area these past few weeks, we the administration felt it was in the best interest of the district, families and community to be upfront about situations regarding violence in our schools,” Woodland’s announcement said. “We do not mean to alarm anyone of the situation, but student and staff safety is our top priority here at Woodland, and continually to be active communicators for the community is just as important.”

School events remained on schedule.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to call Superintendent Ryan McGuckin at 815-672-5974, school resource officer Leland Brooke at 815-672-5974 or the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 815-844-0911.