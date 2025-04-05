Bureau County to host free electronics recycling on April 26

Bureau County is hosting a free electronics recycling event on Saturday, April 26, at the Bureau County Highway Department, 595 Elm Place, in Princeton. (Photo provided by Kati Foley)

The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon. This free-collection event is limited to only Bureau County residents and there is a limit of seven items per drop off. Proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or other ID with an address may be required.

The event is subject to end when semi collection containers fill to capacity. Oversized loads may be turned away and this event is not open to businesses. Event is scheduled to continue whether rain or shine.

Accepted items include TVs, monitors, CPU desktops, printers, scanners, fax machines, copiers, typewriters, boom boxes, iPads, keyboards, computer mice, computer speakers, ddigital music players, air fryers, microwaves, laptops, tablets, e-readers, cameras, camcorders, video game consoles, landline phones, coffee makers, electric tea kettles, pizza makers, toasters/toaster ovens, electric power tools, vacuum cleaners, calculators, cable/satellite receivers, digital converter boxes, handheld electronics, Christmas lights, power cords, box fans, dehumidifiers, irons, radios, clocks, space heaters, VCR/DVD/DVR players, CD players, record players, stereos and speakers.

Unacceptable items include: refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, smoke detectors, fluorescent bulbs, batteries and blenders.

White goods are prohibited and will not be accepted.

For information, email Recycle@bureaucounty-il.gov.