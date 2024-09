A new mural, "Waves of Emotion," was put up Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at 229 Estates in downtown Ottawa. The mural was created by Jeremy Johnson. Materials and installation was done by Marseilles Sheet Metal. (Derek Barichello)

A new mural called “Waves of Emotion” was put up Wednesday at 229 Estates on West Main Street in downtown Ottawa.

The mural was created by Jeremy Johnson, and materials and installation was done by Marseilles Sheet Metal.