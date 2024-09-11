6 pickleball courts open at Hegeler Park in La Salle

Illinois Valley pickleball players have a new place to call home after the city of La Salle built six new courts at Hegeler Park. The city conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, to open the courts. (Maribeth Wilson)

Illinois Valley pickleball players have a new place to call home after the city of La Salle built six new courts at Hegeler Park.

The courts opened Wednesday with more than 30 pickleball players, city officials and residents in attendance for the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Tom Hinkey, a member of the Illinois Valley Pickleball Club and Spring Valley resident, said the club is looking forward to having more playing time and bringing in more players from out of the area.

“Everybody is going to get a chance to play,” Hinkey said. “We get people from Mendota, Ottawa and Streator. So, this will bring even more people over.”

The six courts feature LED lighting, in which the players have access for two-hour intervals. There also is a practice board.

Hinkey said the players like the idea of the lights going on at 5 a.m. and using the practice board and the side protectors to ensure the balls don’t roll.

“This is the new spot for the Illinois Valley Pickleball players,” he said.

Mayor Jeff Grove said it’s an exciting and proud time for the city and he gives Park and Recreation Director Lynda Kasik all of the credit for courts.

“She came to us with the idea,” he said. “And I appreciate the council being on board with it. It’s nice being it’s really for all ages – it’s for everybody.”

Grove said the council will discuss adding four more pickleball courts to Rotary Park during Monday’s meeting.