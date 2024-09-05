Peru looking for teams for annual charity golf outing this Saturday

Peru is looking for golf teams to register for its fifth annual charity golf outing, hosted by the city’s Health and Wellness Committee. (Maribeth Wilson)

The tournament will be Saturday, Sept. 7, at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course in La Salle.

The tournament, which is a four-person scramble, will begin at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start and costs $80 per person. This covers 18-hole green fees, a golf cart and lunch provided during play. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

The city is continuing to accept monetary donations and items for raffle row; the individual or business name will be announced at each prize awarded.

Proceeds support Blue & Red Christmas for Kids, a Christmas program established in 2013 by the Peru police and fire departments.

Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond said they appreciate the proceeds going to the program, as the golf tournament is a huge benefit.

“We are solely funded through donation,” Raymond said. “We help hundreds of kids each year by purchasing gifts for them and delivering them on a certain day in December.”

Those wishing to register in advance are able to do so through Friday by calling Crystal Smith at 815-223-0061, ext. 2312, or Kim Reese at 815-224-6004.

Donations also can be made via check to the city of Peru with attention to the Health and Wellness Committee at P.O. Box 299, Peru, IL 61354, or dropped off at City Hall, 1901 Fourth St.