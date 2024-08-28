Diabetes support group to meet Sept. 5 in Mendota

A newly formed Diabetes Support Group is scheduled to meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at OSF St. Paul Medical Center, Conference Room C, 1401 E. 12th St., Mendota. (Scott Anderson)

A newly formed Diabetes Support Group is scheduled to meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at OSF St. Paul Medical Center, Conference Room C, 1401 E. 12th St., Mendota.

Share practical tips and advice with others who are living with diabetes. Learn diabetes prevention and management skills from University of Illinois Extension Nutrition and wellness educator Susan Glassman, MS Ed., and OSF HealthCare clinical dietitian Jennifer Scully, RD LDN CDCES. This month, the theme is Making Healthier Choices When Eating Out.

Register at go.illinois.edu/diabetessupport or call 815-224-0894.

If you need an accommodation to participate, contact Susan Glassman at susang@illinois.edu or 815-224-0889. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.