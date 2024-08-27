St. Matthews Saintly Spaghetti Supper to benefit Second Story’s building project

St. Matthews Saintly Spaghetti Supper is scheduled 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in the St. Matthews Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall in Princeton, with the proceeds to benefit Second Story Building Project. (Shaw Media)

St. Matthews Saintly Spaghetti Supper is scheduled 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in the St. Matthews Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall in Princeton, with the proceeds to benefit Second Story Building Project.

The meal is $8 and $6 for children age 12 and younger. Children age 3 and younger can eat for free. Dine-in or carryout is available. There will be a raffle for a 36-inch Blackstone Griddle and many other prizes. Tickets for the raffle are $1 or six for $5 and will be available at the dinner.

St. Matthews is located at 416 E. Dover Road. Visit the church’s Facebook page for more information or email StMatthewsPrinceton@gmail.com or go to www.StMatthewsPrinceton.org or call 815-879-6491.