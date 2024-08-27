August 27, 2024
St. Matthews Saintly Spaghetti Supper to benefit Second Story’s building project

Supper set Sept. 21 at St. Matthews Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall

St. Matthews Saintly Spaghetti Supper is scheduled 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in the St. Matthews Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall in Princeton, with the proceeds to benefit Second Story Building Project. 

The meal is $8 and $6 for children age 12 and younger. Children age 3 and younger can eat for free. Dine-in or carryout is available. There will be a raffle for a 36-inch Blackstone Griddle and many other prizes. Tickets for the raffle are $1 or six for $5 and will be available at the dinner.

St. Matthews is located at 416 E. Dover Road. Visit the church’s Facebook page for more information or email StMatthewsPrinceton@gmail.com or go to www.StMatthewsPrinceton.org or call 815-879-6491.

