The Times area prep sports schedule for Aug. 25-Aug. 31

Ottawa High School football players run various drills across the field on opening practice day of 2024 football season at Ottawa High School. (Kyle Russell)

Monday, Aug. 26

Boys golf: Ottawa, Streator in Streator Bulldog Invitational (Eastwood), 12:30 p.m.; Seneca, Serena/Newark in Irish Invitational (The Creek), 1 p.m.

Girls golf: Seneca in Irish Invitational (The Creek), 1 p.m.; Princeton, Fieldcrest at Ottawa (Deer Park), Woodland at Dwight (Dwight CC), 4 p.m.

Boys soccer: Ottawa at Princeton, Rock Island at Streator, Oregon at Earlville, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Hall at Seneca, Amboy at Earlville, 6 p.m.; Streator at Woodland, 6:30 p.m.; Newark at Moline, Reed-Custer at Serena, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Boys golf: Flanagan-Cornell, Fieldcrest at Midland (Timber Ridge), 4 p.m.

Girls golf: Seneca at La Salle-Peru, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer: Genoa-Kingston at Somonauk/Leland/Newark, Serena at Reed-Custer, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Dunlap at Ottawa, Streator at Dwight, Earlville at South Beloit, 6 p.m.; Flanagan-Cornell at Woodland, Mooseheart at Somonauk, Midland at Leland, 6:30 p.m.; Lexington at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

Cross country: Ottawa, Streator, Marquette, Seneca, Fieldcrest in Morris Early Bird Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf: Streator at Seneca (The Creek), Hicnkley-Big Rock at Earlville (Earlville CC), 4 p.m.

Girls golf: Sandwich at Ottawa (Deer Park), Seneca, Woodland at Dwight, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer: Streator at Bloomington Central Catholic (Hundman Memorial Field), 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Peotone at Seneca, Flanagan-Cornell at Pontiac, 6 p.m.; Marquette at Newark, Amboy at Serena, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Cross country: Somonauk at Genoa-Kingston, 5 p.m.

Boys golf: Ottawa, Serena/Newark in La Salle-Peru Cavalier Classic (Oak Ridge), 1 p.m.; Marquette, Henry-Sen. at Dwight (Dwight CC), Fieldcrest at Olympia (North Greens), 4 p.m.

Girls golf: Seneca at Prairie Central, Earlville at Somonauk (Edgebrook), 4 p.m.

Boys soccer: Roanoke-Benson at Ottawa, Dixon at Somonauk/Leland/Newark, Earlville in War on 34, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis: Princeton at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Streator at Ottawa, Cornerstone Christian at Flanagan-Cornell, 6 p.m.; Woodland at Roanoke-Benson, Parkview Christian at Somonauk, Serena at Hall, Leland at Lowpoint-Washburn, Yorkville Christian at Earlville, 6:30 p.m.; Marquette at St. Bede, Henry-Sen. at Seneca, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 30

Cross country: Fieldcrest at IVC (3 Sisters Park), 6 p.m.

Football: Streator at Decatur Eisenhower, Sandwich at Manteno, Aurora Christian at Marquette, Seneca at Tremont, Macon Meridian at Fieldcrest, FCW at West Prairie/Southeastern, 7 p.m.; Plano at Ottawa, United Township at La Salle-Peru, 7:15 p.m.

Boys golf: Serena/Newark at Somonauk (Edgebrook), 4 p.m.; Earlville at IMSA (Fox Bend), 4:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: Earlville in War on 34

Girls tennis: Ottawa in La Salle-Peru Invitational, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Boys golf: Marquette, Seneca, Fieldcrest in Putnam Co. Scramble (Edgewood Park), 8 a.m.; Ottawa in Geneseo Invitational (TPC), 9 a.m.

Boys soccer: Ottawa, Serena in Serena Invitational, Streator in Streator Invitational, Somonauk/Leland/Newark in Somonauk Breakout, 9 a.m.; Earlville in War on 34

Girls tennis: Ottawa in La Salle-Peru Invitational, 8 a.m.

Girls volleyball: Somonauk, Leland in Somonauk Breakout, 8 a.m.; Ottawa, Streator in Ottawa Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Seneca in Wilmington Tournament, Fieldcrest in Hall Early Bird, 9 a.m.; Marquette in Ridgeview Tournament; Woodland in Pontiac Invitational