Marshall-Putnam Extension to host roundtable talk on cover crops

Sharpen your cover cropping skills and network with fellow growers Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the Marshall-Putnam Extension Office. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Sharpen your cover cropping skills and network with fellow growers.

Join the Marshall-Putnam Extension Office for an informal roundtable discussion focused on cover crops. The group will discuss the previous season’s successes and failures and plans for the coming season. This event will be an opportunity for growers to network, share ideas and problem-solve about the challenges and benefits that come with using cover crops. This roundtable discussion will bring together both experienced growers and those who may be new to cover crops or looking to refine their practices.

This event will be 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the Marshall-Putnam Extension Office, 509 Front St, Suite 4, Henry.

Visit go.illinois.edu/CCRoundTable to register or call Emily Hansen at 815-224-0896.

If you need an accommodation to participate, contact Hansen at emhansen@illinois.edu or 815-224-0896. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.