Boys golf: Hall wins Rocket Invite at Rock Falls

The Hall Red Devils not only won the small-school side of Saturday’s Rock Falls Rocket Invite at Deer Valley Golf Course, but defeated all 14 teams in the field.

The Red Devils finished first overall at 326, beating out Dixon (333), the large-school winner, and Bureau Valley (338).

“As a team, we put in a lot of work this offseason, so going into our first big invitational tournament, I challenged our team to not just win the small school division, but to perhaps be the best team out of all 14 squads, and I am super proud of the kids for stepping up to the challenge,” Hall coach Mason Kimberly said.

Landen Plym led the Red Devils at 326, good for fourth place with Jake Diaz adding a 81, Noah Plym a 83 and Johnni Escatel a 85. Also contributing to the Red Devils were Joseph Perez (86) and Vance Pieta (98).

Bureau Valley’s Wyatt Novotny was medalist at 75.

Other scorers for the Storm were Landen Birdsley (84), Atticus Middleton (88) and Colin Stabler (91) with Landon Smith (93) and Logan Philhower (94) rounding out the BV card.

St. Bede carded a 373, led by Zach Husser’s 89 and Kaden Nauman’s 91. Also scoring for the Bruins were Abe Wiesbrock (93) and Chris Gedraitis (100).

Jackson Mason topped Princeton at 85. Also scoring for the Tigers (377) were Andrew Baughton (95), and Jayden Fulkerson (98) with Luke Smith and Cayden Benavidez both at 99.