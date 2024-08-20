Piper Stenzel leads Seneca golf to season-opening triumphs: The Times Monday Roundup

Girls golf

Seneca 199, Somonauk 275, Plano 276: At The Creek in Morris on Monday, Fighting Irish sophomore Piper Stenzel fired a 41 to earn medalist honors and also lead her team to season-opening wins over the Bobcats and Reapers.

Shelby Welsh carded a 47 for Seneca (2-0), followed by Cam Stecken (53) and Brooklyn Szafranski (58).

Boys golf

Woodland 195, Lexington 195: At Wolf Creek, the Warriors – led by a 44 from Nolan Price – and Minutemen played to even terms.

Sam Schmitz scored a 45 for Woodland, with Kyle Bliss adding a 52 and Connor Dodge a 54.

Sandwich 181, Lisle 214: After a rainout at last week’s Indian Invite, Sandwich (1-0) finally got its season started at River Bend with a win against Lisle.

Noah Campbell shot the low round of 40 to earn medalist honors. Nolan Oros carded a 42, Kyle Michels a 47 and Colton Oakes a 52.