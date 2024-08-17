IVCC approves $41 million budget

The Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees on Thursday approved a $41 million budget for Fiscal Year 2025. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

The Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees on Thursday approved a $41 million budget for fiscal 2025.

Revenue increased because of an increase in sales and service revenue and investment income. Expenditures also increased, largely because of planned Master Plan initiatives. The operating budget is balanced at $29.7 million, which includes $1.7 million for Master Plan initiatives.

In her monthly report, President Tracy Morris noted:

22 additional degrees or certificates were awarded in the spring and summer as students received credit through Prior Learning Assessment (through an examination or life experience).

beginning this fall, a noncredit surgical technician program provides 24 in-person training sessions to prepare students for certification in the field.

the Get Set program served 17 participants, and the Project Success Jumpstart served 65 students. Both programs provide additional support and orientation for students starting at IVCC.

as part of a “Keeping your Kids Safe Back-to-School Series,” CBS News covered Continuing Education’s Cyber Crusaders Camp on Aug. 8 and 9 for kids ages 8 to 12. The program was scheduled to air on CBS the week of Aug. 12.

The board also:

designated procedures for filing nominating petitions for the April 2025 Board of Trustees election. Nominating petitions can be filed in Room C-301 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, and between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18. The college is closed for Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 11.

authorized the college’s annual contributions to health plans and learned that full-time employees will be offered a new health plan option.

authorized renewal of a Microsoft software maintenance and support agreement in the amount of $39,800.

authorized renewal of the Coursedog Event Scheduler and Class Scheduler in the amount of $63,600.

authorized renewal of the Ferrilli Core System Admin Agreement to support the Ellucian Colleague administrative and academic operations software in the amount of $36,600.

The board also: