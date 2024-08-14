Granville resident dies following Hennepin ATV accident

A 21-year-old Granville resident died Sunday following a weekend ATV accident on Hazel Marie Boyle Drive in Hennepin. (Scott Anderson)

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said at 3:34 p.m. Saturday, deputies received a 911 call of an individual injured after falling from an ATV type vehicle. Emergency crews found the victim, Skyler A Williams, with severe head trauma. Williams was taken to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria by Life Flight helicopter. Williams died Sunday at OSF St. Francis.

At this time, the accident remains under investigation by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Hennepin Fire Department, Putnam County EMS, OSF Life Flight and Granville Fire Department.