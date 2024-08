Students exit La Salle-Peru High School on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, during the first day of school. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle-Peru High School returned to classes for the 2024-2025 school year on Friday.

Just in case anyone is counting, it is 134 days to Winter Break.

Students exit La Salle-Peru High School on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, for the first day of school. (Scott Anderson)

Students exit La Salle-Peru High School on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, during the first day of school. (Scott Anderson)