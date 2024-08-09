Voting begins for 2024 Princeton Junior Woman’s Club Baby Contest

Entry No. 12 in the contest is Juniper Carol Marselle, 8 month old daughter of Luke and Hannah Marselle of Princeton. (Photo provided by Gail Jagers)

Voting is underway for the 2024 Princeton Junior Woman’s Club Baby Contest.

The contest received six more entries since Tuesday, now totaling 17 entries.

While voting has begun, the contest extended its deadline for entires to Aug. 15. Canisters will be at Midland States Bank, 815 S. Main St., through Aug. 16.

The contest will be accepting Venmo to collect votes. To vote through Venmo, send your chosen transaction amount to @P-Juniors-71. Voters must include the baby’s name in the “What’s it for?” line. Venmo votes will only be accepted from to noon on Thursday, Sept. 5.

One dollar equals 100 votes. All votes will be tallied and winners will be notified Sept. 6 and introduced during that evening’s Homestead Festival announcements.

Prizes will be given to the boy and girl winners, as well as the boy and girl runners up. All winners and their parents will have a spot in the Homestead Festival parade on Saturday.

Entrants must be Bureau County residents younger than 24 months of age as of Sept. 6. Contest entries must be emailed to princetonjuniors@gmail.com by Thursday, Aug. 15.

To enter, email a high resolution, snapshot sized color photograph of the child. Refrain from entering photos that have been cropped or altered. Also, no professional photographs will be accepted. The email must also include the following: child’s name, sex, birthdate, current age, parents’ name, parents’ address and two valid contact phone numbers.

Entry No. 13 in the contest is Eli Alexander Jaramillo, 2 week old son of Alex and Lorena Jaramillo of Princeton. (Photo provided by Gail Jagers)

Entry No. 14 is Creed Steinz-Longbein, 23 month old son of Tim Steinz and Sherokee Steinz-Longbein of Seatonville. (Photo provided by Gail Jagers)

Entry No. 15 is Ettalynn Fultz, 22 month old daughter of Brianna and Wyatt Fultz of Princeton. (Photo provided by Gail Jagers)

Entry No. 16 is Nolan Wade Williams, 11 month old son of Madison Rogers and Tyler Williams of Spring Valley. (Photo provided by Gail Jagers)