Pistol Shrimp prevail 11-5, heading to Prospect League Championship Series

Pistol Shrimp teammates meet Ryan Niedzweidz at home plate to celebrate one of two home runs for the Illinois Valley leadoff man Saturday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Peru. (Photo provided by Andie Dolven | Pistol Shrimp Baseball)

At Peru’s Schweickert Stadium on Saturday, the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp scored two runs in both the third and fourth innings to take the lead, then put up a five spot in the bottom of the fifth to pull away to an 11-5 victory over the visiting Thrillville Thrillbillies from downstate Marion in the Prospect League’s Western Conference Championship Game.

The victory sends Illinois Valley – now 37-21 on the season – onto this week’s Prospect League Championship Series, a best-of-three format against REX Baseball. Play opens Monday evening in Terre Haute, Ind., returning to Peru for Games 2 and 3.

It is the first Prospect League Championship Series appearance for the Shrimp, who formed in 2019.

Pistol Shrimp leadoff man Ryan Niedzweidz started a big night Saturday with a solo home run in the bottom of the first, adding another homer and finishing with three runs scored and four batted in. Fellow middle infielder Kyle Gibson provided two hits and an RBI, as did Nick Weaver. Lucas Smith was 4 for 5, while Tyler Dorsch and Will Ashley each drove home two runs for Illinois Valley.

Joseph Martin (2 IP, 2 ER, 2 K) earned the pitching win in relief of starter Evan Clark (2 IP, 3 ER, 4 K). Andrew Ressler (5 IP, 0 R, 4 K) earned the long save, allowing just one hit.