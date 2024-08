Sunflower bloom Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, at Illini State Park in a field where Milton Pope eighth graders helped plant seeds in May. (Derek Barichello)

The volunteer work put in by 19 Milton Pope eighth graders during their May service day has created a cheery sight at Illini State Park in Marseilles.

Students helped plant sunflowers and red millet just west of the Illinois River bridge over the park. Those flowers are in bloom this week.

Milton Pope partnered with La Salle County Pheasants Forever, Laborers Local Union 393 and Illinois Department of Natural Resources on the work.

David Raikes advises Milton Pope eighth graders Lylah Hebel and Emma Peterson on how to spread seed into a plot Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at Illini State Park in Marseilles. (Derek Barichello)