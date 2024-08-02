Streator police warn of bad checks with guidelines for businesses

The Streator Police Department is taking steps to prevent the increase of faulty checks affecting local businesses. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator Police Department is taking steps to prevent the increase of faulty checks affecting local businesses.

The department acknowledged Thursday incidents involving stolen and altered checks, prompting a warning for Streator business owners on its Facebook page.

According to the department, some businesses in Streator have been affected by fraudulent checks, including a recent burglary at a safe storage facility where stolen checks were among the items taken.

In response, the department has issued a set of guidelines aimed at helping businesses safeguard themselves against check-related fraud.

Establish and Enforce Check Acceptance Policies: The department recommends that businesses set a policy on check acceptance, including a cap of $100 per check. Employees should understand these policies or management approval should be required for any checks.

Verify Customer Identification: Businesses should personally verify the customer's identification rather than relying solely on the information provided on the check.

Examine Checks Thoroughly: Checks should be checked for signs of alteration, and businesses should be aware of checks with PO Box addresses or those issued as "temporary" checks.

Maintain Customer Files: Regularly update customer records for those who frequently pay by check, ensuring contact information is current.

Avoid High-Value Checks: For "big ticket" purchases, businesses should avoid accepting checks and remain cautious of customers who insist on paying by check for high-value items.

Deputy Chief Robert Wood confirmed the department has been handling several incidents involving stolen and altered checks.

Wood said while some cases have been finalized and are awaiting review by the state attorney’s office for potential charges, others remain under investigation.

For more information and updates, follow Streator Police Department on Facebook or contact the department at 815-672-3111.