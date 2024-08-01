Babs Brew to open coffee shop in Peru

Javaphiles will have reason to rejoice as Peru has another coffee option with Babs Brew at 2130 Fourth St. The coffee shop will set up an immobile trailer on the property. (Tom Collins)

The Peru City Council on Monday approved a one-year lease agreement beginning Aug. 1. The business has the option to renew the lease for another year.

Babs Brew is an immobile coffee trailer selling specialty coffee drinks, according to the agreement. The trailer will remain in its location.

The agreement said the shop will make improvements to the former gas station property including signage, outdoor seating, tables and chairs, plants and landscaping, artificial grass, wooden posts, concrete, four large pots, plants and lights. The preliminary total cost is $6,900.

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski said he believes the shop will be well received by the community, and any type of energy it can bring downtown is good.

“They’re going to dress it up,” he said. “It will be a nice addition to downtown, and there’s a lot of traffic on Route 6, so we’re excited to have them here.”