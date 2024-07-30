Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp dealt 17-7 loss by LumberKings

Illinois Valley's Ryan Niedzwiedz follows through on a pitch Monday, July 29, 2024, during the Pistol Shrimp's Prospect League game in Clinton, Iowa. (Photo provided by Pistol Shrimp Baseball/Andie Dolven)

At Clinton, Iowa, the visiting Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp suffered a 17-7, seven-inning defeat Monday to another of the collegiate wood-bat Prospect League’s top teams, the host LumberKings.

Illinois Valley (34-19 this summer) trailed from the second inning on, allowing two runs in the second followed by a 10-run bottom of the third.

Joe Richardson (2 IP, 2 ER, 1 K) was dealt the pitching loss. Ryan Niedzwiedz (1 2/3 IP, 0 R, 1 K) was the most effective of the Pistol Shrimp’s six pitchers on the day.

Finley Buckner knocked two doubles and drove in a run for Illinois Valley. Kyle Gibson and Tyler Dorsch each went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Peyton Burgh also provided a pair of hits.

The Pistol Shrimp close the regular season with a two-game series at the Normal Cornbelters ahead of Thursday night’s home playoff opener in Peru against an opponent to be determined.